Land that time forgot comes to Lauriston

GET ready to roar along with the greatest beasts ever to roam the planet, the dinosaurs.

Yes, life-size dinosaurs are returning to the Capital and you’d be wise to book your tickets now before they become extinct.

Edinburgh is set to go all Jurassic in just a few weeks’ time when a jaw-dropping animatronic dinosaur tour returns to Scotland for the Easter break.

Following the success of last year’s Jurassic Kingdom, which completely sold out, 30 full scale prehistoric creatures will be lurking throughout the stunning grounds of Lauriston Castle from 30 March to 15 April.

Visitors will travel back in time more than 65 million years to come face to face with a fearsome T-Rex, watch the Deinonychus and Tenontosaurus do battle or meet the gentle 16 metre long Diplodocus.

Perfect for keeping the kids entertained during the school holidays, the outdoor animatronic dino-tour features snarling jaws, moving eyes, swaying tails and roaring sound effects with plenty of photo opportunities for those all-important Spinosaurus selfies.

Visitors will follow a trail around the castle grounds, which lasts around 60 minutes, depending on how fast you walk... or run.

Naz Kabir, event and marketing director, says, “I think almost everyone loves dinosaurs, you just have to look at everything from kids’ books to Hollywood films to see how popular they are.

“They remain one of the great mysteries of history however, so while we may never be able to bring any back to life, we can do the next best thing.

“That’s what Jurassic Kingdom is all about – fun, adventure, excitement and education.

Tickets now on sale at www.jurassickingdom.uk. Book now for an early bird discount, enter EARLYBIRD when purchasing from the website for 20% off. Prices £11.50, £9.50 (children), £38 (family), Free (age 2 & under)