LED Ballerinas and contortionist to bring in New Year at city’s most stylish party

FROM glitter balls and LED ballerinas, if you’re looking for a Champagne celebration at which to bring in the New Year then The Principal Edinburgh’s is not to be missed.

The Charlotte Square hotel is rolling out the red carpet for an unforgettable New Year’s Eve filled with endless possibility, luxury, sparkle and of course, dancing.

Renowned for its legendary parties, The Principal promises an evening of surprise performances and a two hour DJ set.

Top make-up artists from award-winning Gypsy Shrine will also be on hand to ensure you’re at your most dazzlingly.

Throughout the night, expect to be wowed with show-stopping acts and food and drink - including canapes from The Oyster Man.

The infamous Fireflies – LED Ballerinas - will give a stunning balletic performance in custom-made LED tutus and a contortionist is set thrill with an incredible acrobatic performance atop a gigantic mirror ball.

Johan Scheepers, General Manager says, “We are renowned for throwing the most talked about parties in Edinburgh.

“This year, we wanted to throw a Hogmanay party with mystery, elegance and a lot of dancing.

“Guests can expect a glamorous affair with delicious bursts of food throughout the evening, champagne and a few magnificent surprises.”

Tickets £130 via https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-principal-nye-party-tickets-49551990337