Les Miserables returns to Edinburgh

CAMERON Mackintosh's award-winning musical epic Les Miserables is to return to the Capital.

A decade after the last UK tour sold out in only a few days, the acclaimed Broadway production of Boublil and Schönberg’s Les Miserables will tour to the Festival Theatre from 22 January to 16 February 2019.

Based on Victor Hugo’s classic novel, the musical includes the songs, I Dreamed a Dream, On My Own, Stars, Bring Him Home, Do You Hear the People Sing?, One Day More, Empty Chairs at Empty Tables, Master Of The House and many more.

Cameron Mackintosh says, "Since I first conceived the new production of Les Misérables to celebrate the shows 25th anniversary in 2009, this production has taken the world by storm - more than matching the success of the original, which can now only be seen in London.

"I am thrilled that modern audiences have embraced this production as Les Mis for the 21st century and it is playing to packed houses all over the world in many languages. It also inspired the hugely successful movie version starring Hugh Jackman, Anne Hathaway and Eddie Redmayne."

He adds, "This latest version comes hot from its recent Broadway triumph (now once again on a sell-out tour of North America) and is even more spectacular than the original. I am very proud that this extraordinary Boublil and Schönberg musical remains as fresh, thrilling and exciting as ever – and people are still storming the barricades for a ticket.”

Set against the backdrop of 19th-century France, Les Misérables tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption, a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. Ex-convict Jean Valjean is hunted for decades by the ruthless policeman Javert after he breaks parole. When Valjean agrees to care for factory worker Fantine’s young daughter, Cosette, their lives change forever.

This new staging has scenery inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo. Tickets go on general sale from 12 March.