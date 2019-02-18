Lewis Capaldi heads back to Edinburgh’s Usher Hall

HE’S one of the hottest talents on the music scene at the moment, so you can imagine the excitement that has greeted the news that Lewis Capaldi will release his debut album, Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent, on 17 May.

Better still, tickets are about to go on sale for his largest ever UK headline tour which brings him to the Usher Hall in December.

Recorded over an 18 month period across London, New York and LA, and featuring co-writes with the likes of Jamie Hartman, Malay and TMS, Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent is an ironically titled, but charismatically defining album that’s lyrically candid and an accurate snapshot into the ups and downs of growing up.

Consisting of recordings that capture the charm and feeling of how they were originally written, including his hit UK singles Grace, Bruises and Someone You Loved, Capaldi’s stunningly identifiable voice, coupled with its turbulent themes of love, loss and heartache, make it a debut record that is relatable.

In a heartfelt, open letter to fans and media, he explained, ‘I never thought I’d get to the point where I’d be able to release a proper album and I absolutely never thought that when I did, I would give it a name as stupid I have, but here we are.

‘Everyone always tells you about how amazing recording their first album was and how they’ll always look back on the ‘process’ with fond memories.

‘I will look back on it as an extremely stressful time that somehow also managed to be extremely boring.

‘I hope people don’t think it’s sh*t. I mean don’t get me wrong there will be one or two stinkers on there, but I’m only human and we all make mistakes, but as a whole I think it’s pretty fu**ing good.

2019 looks set to be a remarkable year for Capaldi who plays the Usher Hall on 5 December. Tickets go on sale 21 February.

Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent is available on 12” LP, CD & CD Box https://lewiscapaldi.lnk.to/OfficialStorePR