Liam Rudden: Drama as Musical Missy steps into two iconic roles

JODIE Prenger might be known as @MusicalMissy on Twitter but her latest projects couldn’t be further removed from the roles that made her famous after being discovered on the BBC talent search I’d Do Anything.

I was at the recording of one of those programmes and we met briefly at the aftershow party, just long enough for the obligatory photo and to say I thought the clever money should be on her. Even then her star quality was obvious.

At the time, from the way the judges were angling, that looked unlikely. Thankfully the public won the day and Jodie became Nancy.

Now, having raved about her performance in Oliver! at London’s Drury Lane and cried with laughter at her Lady In The Lake in Spamalot at Manchester’s Palace Theatre, it’s a testament to her talent that Jodie has manage to avoid being type-cast as simply a musical theatre star.

Abigail’s Party, Mike Leigh’s classic play from 1977 is the first of those afore-mentioned new projects to bring her back to Edinburgh.

From 16-20 April you can catch Jodie as the ‘monstrous’ Beverly Moss, originally played by Alison Steadman.

A ground-breaking tragi-comedy, the piece centres around Beverly and her husband Laurence who are throwing a party for newlywed neighbours, Tony and Angela.

Joining them is highly strung Susan, banished from the party of her teenage daughter Abigail.

‘Welcome to 1970’s suburbia and its heady mix of free-flowing cocktails, classic disco and cheese and pineapple sticks.

‘As tensions rise and tempers flare the sheen of respectability is torn away by the warring couples with hilarious and potentially disastrous consequences.’

Arguably the best observational comedy of working class aspirations gone wrong, Leigh’s masterpiece is ultimately a heart wrenching tale.

Over the years, many have played Beverly but something tells me that Jodie, with her natural presence and bubbly charisma, will prove perfect casting. Now, were you to ask me for three of my favourite plays, A Taste of Honey would be up there with Abigail’s Party, for the record, Edward Bond’s Saved would be the third.

This week, it was revealed that Jodie will return to The King’s in September as feckless, fly-by-night mother Helen in the National Theatre’s production of Shelagh Delaney’s taboo-breaking 1950’s play.

The original ‘kitchen-sink’ drama, A Taste of Honey will run from 24-28 September.

‘When her mother Helen runs off with a car salesman, feisty teenager Jo takes up with Jimmy, a sailor who promises to marry her, before he heads for the seas leaving her pregnant and alone.

Art student Geoff moves in and assumes the role of surrogate parent until, misguidedly, he sends for Helen...’

If anyone can live up to the legendary Dora Bryan’s portrayal of Helen in the 1961 movie version, it’s Jodie. Another must see.