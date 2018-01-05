Liam Rudden: Edinburgh Acting School’s star search

FOUNDED in 1982 by Anna Tinline, Edinburgh Acting School has taught thousands of adults and children from the Capital over the last 36 years.

Those hopefuls included Gail Porter who appeared in the school’s 1984 productions Moonzapoppin and Who’s Rights and the school’s Fringe debut Into Fame, which featured This Life star Daniela Nardini.

Now you could join them as the EAS hold an open taster evening on Tuesday 9 January in their ongoing search for local talent.

The event, at the Life Care Centre, Cheyne Street, Stockbridge, is open to anyone aged 18+ and runs from 7pm to 9pm (registration from 6.30pm).

During the evening would be students will meet tutors and have an opportunity to take part in short workshops as well as meeting current students.

The cost of the evening is £5, deductible from any course fee should you sign up.

Principal of EAS, Stephen James Martin, who took over from Kirsty Halliday in October last year, says, “I have worked hard for the last few months to create a programme I feel caters to all our students needs.

“Following two amazing principals has encouraged me to create a busy 2018 calendar that I feel will develop and challenge the school.”

Martin, who also owns SJM Performance Academy, adds, “We have some incredible collaborations coming up this year, along with some very interesting workshops, that will be announced later in the year.”

As well as performing on stage, many of the EAS courses are based around confidence, team building and public speaking, ensuring there is something for everyone.

SJM Creative, will hold an open evening on Wednesday at Marchmont St Giles for P1-High School level children. Email hello@sjmcreative.com for details. EAS Open Evening, Life Care Centre, Cheyne Street, Tuesday 9 January, 6.30pm, £5