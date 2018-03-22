Limmy to make TV comeback next month

Cult Scottish comic Brian “Limmy” Limond is to return to the nation’s TV screens next month with a one-off special.

BBC Scotland’s said Limmy’s Homemade Show, will be a half-hour self-shot special made in his home and around Glasgow.

Due to be broadcast on 5 April, the show will mark Limmy’s first TV show for the BBC for more than four years.

The BAFTA Scotland-winning comedian, actor and author shot to fame in the early noughties with his surreal podcasts, World of Glasgow.

A spokesman for BBC Scotland said: “Punctuated by techno versions of familiar ditties, Limmy’s Homemade Show features scenes and musings which often seem to be rooted in the mundane – until the funnyman adds his own particular twists.

“Limmy opens the door to a tradesman who gets more than he bargained for and to a group of young men whose dabblings in the spirit world prove unsettling.

“There’s also the appearance of a mysterious individual during a routine piece of filming at home.

“A visit to the museum prompts a vision of the future and while meandering by the river, Limmy attempts an academic explanation of how comedy works to a tough audience.

“Meanwhile a walk in the park which he takes to improve his health goes down a strange route after he recalls a previous encounter with a litterbug.”