Limmy to make TV comeback next month

Limmy will be on BBC Scotland for the first time in more than four years next month.
Cult Scottish comic Brian “Limmy” Limond is to return to the nation’s TV screens next month with a one-off special.

BBC Scotland’s said Limmy’s Homemade Show, will be a half-hour self-shot special made in his home and around Glasgow.

Due to be broadcast on 5 April, the show will mark Limmy’s first TV show for the BBC for more than four years.

The BAFTA Scotland-winning comedian, actor and author shot to fame in the early noughties with his surreal podcasts, World of Glasgow.

A spokesman for BBC Scotland said: “Punctuated by techno versions of familiar ditties, Limmy’s Homemade Show features scenes and musings which often seem to be rooted in the mundane – until the funnyman adds his own particular twists.

“Limmy opens the door to a tradesman who gets more than he bargained for and to a group of young men whose dabblings in the spirit world prove unsettling.

“There’s also the appearance of a mysterious individual during a routine piece of filming at home.

“A visit to the museum prompts a vision of the future and while meandering by the river, Limmy attempts an academic explanation of how comedy works to a tough audience.

“Meanwhile a walk in the park which he takes to improve his health goes down a strange route after he recalls a previous encounter with a litterbug.”