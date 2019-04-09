Line of Duty star Martin Compston installs Tennent’s Lager tap in his Las Vegas home

Despite leaving Scotland for new lodgings in America, actor Martin Compston, reveals there’s no place like home as he unveils a new Tennent’s Lager tap in his Las Vegas residence.

Sharing a shot of his new pride and joy on Twitter, Martin, who plays Detective Steve Arnott in Line of Duty, posted: “Got my @TennentsLager tap hooked up in house bar ya wee beauty! Chuffed to bits with it especially the sleeve design.”

Compston - who also starred in Mary Queen of Scots alongside Margot Robbie and Saoirse Ronan earlier this year - is a known super-fan of Scotland’s favourite beer.

So much so, designers at the brand worked with him to create a bespoke sleeve for his beer-tap, which includes his filmography; from his breakthrough in Ken Loach’s Sweet Sixteen and TV hit Monarch of The Glen, through to the present day.

Alongside the tap, Tennent’s has also worked with Martin to supply a neon sign featuring the iconic ‘At the Heart of T in the Park’ design; with the festival holding particular significance to Martin and his wife, US actress Tianna Channel Flynn. The pair are known to have been frequent visitors to the Scottish music festival, which ran from 1994-2016.

Alan McGarrie, Group Brand Director for Tennent’s said: “Martin had been talking to us about the fact that since moving to Las Vegas he doesn’t have as much access to high-quality Scottish beer. We thought it was only fair, as a hardcore Tennent’s fan, that we helped him find a solution. Alongside the tap and neon sign, we’ve also kitted him out with a load of bar essentials to make sure he gets the full experience.”

“The bar tap design is also totally unique to him. He speaks so fondly about the times he and Tianna spent at T in the Park, but also of the home they have made in Las Vegas, which was the inspiration for the centre. Now the bar is installed I can see a few of his fellow expats popping round for a beer!”

The actor is a long-time fan of Tennent’s and was recently first in line at ‘The Tennent’s Story’, the new visitor centre at Tennent’s Wellpark Brewery in Glasgow, which opened in November 2018. The seven-figure investment, in what is the UK’s biggest beer attraction has seen record numbers of visitors to Wellpark and offers a unique insight into the brewery, the beer and the brand.