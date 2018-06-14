Liquid gold heaven at Whisky Lounge festival

WHISKY heaven, that’s what The Whisky Lounge promises to bring to the Assembly Rooms, George Street tomorrow.

A one-day celebration of all things liquid gold, more than 30 producers, makers, and bottlers from across the world, will set up stall at the Edinburgh Whisky Festival.

Distillers from as far afield as Taiwan, India and Japan will be offering the chance to taste whisky across a range of flavour profiles.

Guests will also have the opportunity to take part in a series of special masterclasses throughout the day.

These include Mackmyra: The Origins of Swedish Whisky with Magnus Dandanell and a 10th anniversary tasting with legendary whisky raconteur and author Charlie Maclean and Whisky Lounge founder Eddie Ludlow.

As part of its mission to entice new fans to the world of malt, this year, The Whisky Lounge is also inviting novices to take part in a Whisky Baptism - a special beginners tasting and festival tour which will lead them to the first Whisky Heaven.

Upon reaching the pearly gates, guests will be able to meet and take part in exclusive Q&A sessions with ‘gods’ and ‘goddesses’ of the industry, including Scotch expert, Charles Maclean, Distell Master Blender Kirstie McCallum, and Director of prestigious whisky society Keepers of the Quaich, Annabel Meikle.

Eddie Ludlow, founder of The Whisky Lounge, says, “We are celebrating 10 years of spreading the gospel of whisky and our sixth event in Edinburgh.

“Our mission is to shake-off any preconceptions people may have about our national drink and present whisky in a fun, laid-back way.

“This year’s event will be whisky heaven, with hundreds of different malts to try and the opportunity to meet some of the whisky-world’s most renowned experts.”

Taking place at the Assembly Rooms on George Street, Edinburgh, tomorrow, tickets to the Edinburgh Whisky Festival start at just £20.

Attendees are invited to join one of two sessions throughout the day, either 12-4pm or 5-9pm.