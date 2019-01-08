Livingston adventure golf centre launches Augmented Reality app in UK first

An adventure golf centre in Livingston has introduced a new app that utilises Augmented Reality (AR) technology, giving golf fans the chance to play the game in a variety of imaginative settings.

By simply scanning their phones over triggers positioned around the venue’s 36 holes, players at Paradise Island Adventure Golf can be transported to a new world with talking Easter Island Heads and Aztec Warrior putting tips.

Players can enlist the help of digitally-created AR characters, including Cheeky Monkey.

This is the first time AR has been used in an adventure golf setting, with special hazard effects including: treacherous lava pits, snakes and scorpions to make the experience even more exciting.

In addition, golfers can enlist the support of Team Trouble, a crew of four AR characters to help distract their fellow golfing opponents. They can choose from; Cheeky Monkey, Holey Moley, Poopy Parrot and Funky Frog who each have their own methods of distraction - from banana throwing to disco dancing.

Each of these elements has been designed to be snapped and filmed and can be easily shared on social media via the in-app function.

Selfie-loving golfers are also given the chance to receive an AR makeover and transform into a cheeky chimp using the app.

Craig Nichol, Marketing Manager of Paradise Island Adventure Golf, comments: “We are one of Livingston’s most popular family locations, but we know it is always about pushing the boundaries and bringing something new.

“As well as all the fun animal and special effect features, the app includes an interactive scorecard, a winner’s podium which transports players through an active volcano, a booking function and a loyalty card.

“It should really appeal to the young digital-savvy audience and we can’t wait to see everyone enjoying this groundbreaking new way of playing the game.”

The app was designed by Glasgow-based Fore Digital and is free to download on Apple and Android.

Adventure golfers can choose from one two 18-hole courses, each of which are compatible with the new AR technology.

Outside of West Lothian, Paradise Island Adventure Golf also has sites in Manchester, Chester, Derby, Sheffield and Glasgow.

