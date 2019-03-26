Local youth company chosen to sing with Royal Wedding choir

GLOBAL audience of two billion watched The Kingdom Choir perform Stand By Me at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

When the choir play the Usher Hall later this year, however, all eyes will be on a local youth theatre company.

Earlier this year, The Kingdom Choir launched a national search for children’s and youth choirs to perform alongside them at each venue of their UK tour.

The Kingdom Choir chose Lothian Youth Arts and Musicals Company (LYAMC) to sing with them in Edinburgh on 23 May.

Speaking about being selected Carole Gibson of LYAMC says, “We are so excited to be joining The Kingdom Choir on stage at the Usher Hall.”

Karen Gibson, conductor of The Kingdom Choir, adds, “We had such an amazing experience to be part of the Royal wedding, and we have been truly inspired by everything that has happened to us during this past year.

“It’s been tough to choose the choirs, but so lovely to see so many singing communities out there.

“From personal experience, I know what singing can do for a person, so sharing that with young people across the country is a really special thing for us.

“I hope we can make a real impact and inspire a new generation of singers.”

The choir’s rendition of Stand By Me went straight in at No 1 on the Billboard Gospel Songs Chart after the Royal Wedding and received more than 10 million views on YouTube.

From then on, 2018 was a whirlwind year for the choir, with TV performances and the release of their debut album Stand By Me, which features the title track as well as versions of Beyoncé’s Halo, John Legend’s All Of Me and Stormzy’s Blinded By Your Grace Part 2.

Founded in 1998, LYAMC’s aim is to make musical theatre fun for young people aged eight to 25.

The Kingdom Choir, Usher Hall 23 May, 7.30pm, £27.50-£38.50, 0131-228 1155