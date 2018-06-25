Lost Boy Kiefer is set to rock Queens Hall

HE may be best known as the all-action hero, counterterrorism agent Jack Bauer in the long-running TV series 24, but there’s another, softer side to Kiefer Sutherland, son of Hollywood great Donald.

He may have been a professional actor for more than 30 years now, starring in films such as Stand By Me, The Lost Boys, Young Guns, Flatliners, A Few Good Men, Dark City and most recently, the western Forsaken, but at the Queens Hall on Friday, it’s his musical side he’ll be exploring.

In 2002, Sutherland, with his music partner and best friend Jude Cole, began a small record label called Ironworks.

His goal? To record local musicians and distribute their music at a time when the music industry was going through a monumental shift. Artists involved included Rocco DeLuca and the Burden, HoneyHoney and Billy Boy On Poison.

In 2009, Sutherland left the label to recharge and figure out what he was going to do next.

“It’s the closest thing I’ve ever had to a journal or diary. All of these songs are pulled from my own personal experiences. There is something very satisfying about being able to look back on my own life, good times and bad, and express those sentiments in music,” he says.

“As much as I have enjoyed the writing and recording process, I am experiencing great joy now being able to play these songs to a live audience, which was something I hadn’t counted on”.

In 2015, the actor played Cole two songs he had written and wanted to record as demos for other artists to record. Two songs became four and four grew into six, until Cole suggested that they make a record.

The result, which you can hear at the Queens Hall Kiefer Sutherland’s soon to be released debut album, Down In A Hole.

Kiefer Sutherland, Queens Hall, Clerk Street, Friday 29 June, 7pm, £28.50, 0131-668 2019