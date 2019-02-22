Lothian girl Ellie makes moves to show she is The Greatest Dancer

She’s the Livingston legend who’s danced her way from humble beginnings at Edinburgh’s panto to three consecutive live dance performances on Saturday night television. And now, Ellie Ferguson is just a step and a twirl away from being crowned the Greatest Dancer as she prepares for tomorrow’s final.

Ellie, 14, stunned viewers with her solo performance in last week’s semi-final, which earned her enough public votes to secure a place in the grand final. The week prior, she received more votes than any other act and became the only remaining solo performer.

Among those voicing their support is Grant Stott, who reminisced about his time performing with her in pantomime performances: “So chuffed for Ellie – she has made it all the way to the final of BBC1s ‘The Greatest Dancer’. She danced as a wee babe in the panto for three years,” Grant said.

“I like to think I taught her all she knows about her pas de dah and shuffle ball change. Keeping everything crossed for her – guan yersel Ellie”, he added.

Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse, Ellie’s mentor and dance captain on the show, also praised her, adding: “This brave little girl completes me, fills my soul and inspires me. You’re breathtaking every time you step on that stage”. Speaking the Evening News, Ellie said: “It means so much to me to know that so many people have enjoyed my performances.”

She said her biggest challenge during the process has been “portraying different storylines and emotions each week”.

As well as spending the last eight weeks to reach the final, often having to travel back and forth between the show’s studios in London and her home in West Lothian, Ellie’s been sitting her National 5 prelim exams.

She said: “I’ve not had much time for relaxing. When I’m not in London I’m at school or rehearsing with my choreographer/dance teacher Jenni Inglis at my dance school, the Edinburgh Dance Academy.”

The three other acts battling it out tonight are KLA, an eight-piece Latin formation group, James & Oliver and Harry and Eleiyah, who received the highest score in last week’s semi-finals.

The winner will get £50,000 and a chance to perform on Strictly Come Dancing, a BBC show which inspired Ellie. Asked what it would mean to her if she takes the win tonight, Ellie said: “It would mean the world to me! I can’t believe I’ve got this far, it’s been an unforgettable experience.”

And what about what a 14-year-old dancer would do with £50,000?

“I would love to go to a really good dance college and then go on to perform professionally. I still have a lot to learn,” she said. “It would be a dream to work for Matthew Bourne, Nederlands Dans Theater or a contemporary company in America. I would love to get an opportunity to dance for [US singer] Billie Eilish.”

The Greatest Dancer Final is on BBC1 tonight at 7.10pm.