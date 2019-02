LOTHIAN girl Ellie Ferguson has been named as the winner of BBC talent show The Greatest Dancer.

The 14-year-old, who hails from Livingston was the only dancer in the competition to perform solo.

Battling back tears as she was told she had won the show’s first series, Ellie said: “It has been the most amazing experience of my life and I couldn’t have done without everyone’s support.”

More to follow...

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital