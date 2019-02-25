Lothians teen Ellie Fergusson back to school two days after Greatest Dancer victory

LOTHIANS schoolgirl Ellie Fergusson went back to classes yesterday - less than two days after being crowned The Greatest Dancer in front of millions of TV viewers.

Ellie, 14, from Livingston, scooped the £50,000 prize and a slot on Strictly Come Dancing 2019 after winning the new BBC show on Saturday night.

The solo dancer, who beat fellow finalists KLA and Harry & Eleiyah, revealed she was still in shock - as she was wondering which of her rivals would win when her name was announced.

She said: “I’m still shocked - it was on Saturday night but it still hasn’t sunk in. I can’t actually believe it.

“I was actually thinking ‘who’s it going to be, Harry & Eleiyah or KLA?’ I was just sort of thinking it was impossible that it could be me.”

Ellie, who started dancing aged three, revealed Strictly pro Oti Mabuse, her mentor on the programme, told her to believe in herself now.

She said: “The best advice she gave me was to believe in myself because she had confidence in me from the start.

“Throughout the competition, every week that I got through, she was like ‘you need to actually believe in yourself now’.

“I feel like I’m getting there.”

The teen also told of her excitement at the prospect of performing with Oti on Strictly Come Dancing, after being “obsessed” by the BBC dance show for years.

She said: “I actually can’t wait. I’ve been obsessed with it since I was younger so now that I’m actually going to be on it myself it’s quite crazy.”

Moments after she was announced as the winner, Ellie had said: “I’m speechless. It has been the most amazing experience of my life.”

She enjoyed a party in her hotel on Saturday night, along with friends, family, dance teachers and other acts from the show.

But less than 48 hours on, she said it was already “back to normal” - meaning a usual school day today.

Speaking to BBC Radio Scotland as she prepared to return to classes, she said: “It’s just what I’m used to - I’m not used to getting loads of breaks so I’m just going back to normal.

“I think it will be quite exciting. Maybe (they’ll make a fuss), I’m not entirely sure.”

And she admitted there would be little time to relax now that the TV series was finished, with more dance competitions coming up.

She added: “I don’t have that much time because I’ve got competitions and stuff at the moment, and performances.

“But if I get a chance I’ll be trying to sleep.”

