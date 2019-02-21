Loudons launch new Edinburgh cafe in city centre

Staying true to both its food ethos and design flair the glitzy gold Loudons sign now hangs above a brand new cafe in the city centre.

Synonymous with Fountainbridge, the family run Loudons cafe and bakery, have now opened a second cafe in New Waverley, in New Street Square, just off the Canongate.

Loudons Interior. Picture by Stewart Attwood.

A sister site to the popular Fountainbridge venue, founded in 2011, the new branch represents a seven-figure investment for the brand – the first in a potential wave of growth for Loudons.

Known as a top spot for breakfast, brunch, lunch and bakes, Loudons prides itself on delivering food for everyone, including a strong menu catering to specialist diets such as vegan, gluten-free and vegetarian.

Whether a meat eater, vegan, gluten or dairy free, Loudons’ foodie ethos is that there should always be something delicious for everyone to enjoy – dietary requirements are no afterthought for executive chef Peter Christensen and his team.

Co-founder and director, Chris Loudon, said: “This expansion is an exciting chapter for our business and a bold step in bringing the best breakfast, brunch and lunch to even more diners and foodies in Edinburgh and beyond.

Loudons Interior. Picture by Stewart Attwood.

“We have invested significantly in developing our dedicated, industrious team, and they are the foundation of our continued success.

“New Waverley is the next significant milestone in our mission to serve up brilliant food for all, without exception.”

Chris, the initial driving force behind the Loudons brand and name above the door, teamed up with his step father and mother Peter and Paulene Humphrey to create the business.

Douglas Humphrey, Chris’ brother joined in 2013, and has worked at the helm with Chris to help expand and develop the business.

Perfect eggs, every time. Picture by Stewart Attwood.

And with space for nearly 140 customers, the bright, airy space new cafe has been carefully designed to welcome a new city centre crowd, with plenty of outdoor space for warmer summer days.

Featuring custom-designed tables and carefully selected Lammhults chairs, the vast dining space fronts a large, open-plan kitchen giving diners the perfect view of the chefs skills.

Precision and perfection is not just part of the design. The Loudons team genuinely care about their customers, the Loudons experience and their staff.

They have invested heavily in new kitchen technology to ensure the crafting Loudons’ signature dishes, such as its famed Eggs Benny dishes – of which there are a staggering 14 varieties – goes without a hitch.

Loudons Interior. Picture by Stewart Attwood.

Bluetooth sensors are linked in to the mainframe to make the job of the chefs and kitchen staff less laborious as is dedicated staff stations, fully stocked with all bits and bobs the servers need.

A new nifty “coffee cleaner” next to the spaceship-esque red coffee machine whirls the spent granules from the detachable arm.

“What’s the most intrusive thing about a coffee shop?” Chris asked. “That banging noise as baristas try to empty the coffee out – this is the solution,” he answers with a laugh.

And it is minor touches such as the eradication of noise from coffee machines and limiting wait times for food and drink to an absolute minimum that is the attention to detail driving droves of hungry customers to Loudons door.

The cafe is open Monday to Friday 7.30am to 5pm and weekends 8am to 5pm.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital