Love Music Community Choir set to ‘flash mob’ Lothian Road

THE UK’s largest community choir is to take part in a flash mob outside the Usher Hall at 5pm on Monday 11 March.

The Youth Choir of 8-12-year olds will do their first ever flash mob on steps of Usher Hall, followed by the ‘grown ups’ of the Love Music Community Choir a week later on 18 March at 6.15pm.

The first concert on 11 March, celebrates the start of the Choir’s seventh year.

Songs by legendary 1980s Manchester rock band James contrast with ancient music from Swedish fishwives, songs from the German cabaret tradition and a ground-shaking, spirit-soaring hymn from the American Sacred Harp tradition.

Love Music’s 300-strong Community Choir will perform this mix of iconic tracks and lesser known musical gems in their own joyful and exuberant style.

This exciting 45-minute event will be directed by award-winning composer Stephen Deazley, and accompanied by Scottish musicians Steve Hamilton on piano and Daniel Crichton on guitar.

The Love Music Junior Choir flash mob beforehand aims to promote awareness of the choir and celebrate the end of another successful term.

Expect a lot of positivity and joy, mixed in with a set of the choir’s songs from this term, including a rousing rendition of Put A Little Love In Your Heart by Jackie De-Shannon, with verses interspersed with raps written by the choir members themselves.

Deazley says, “Junior Choir is a very special project close to our hearts. Our children light up the Usher Hall with joyful energy, and as a team we try to meet this by offering the most creative, adventurous and musically diverse programmes we can.

“Our 100% commitment to inclusion, and providing support and opportunities for children from across the city means we have to work extra hard raising funds to make it happen, but we’re up for it.”

The Love Music Community Choir flash mob the following Monday will welcome the iconic Manchester band James to the city.

Tickets for the concert, priced £5, are available now from www.usherhall.co.uk