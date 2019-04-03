Lunchtime theatre returns to Edinburgh as does Still Game’s Gavin Mitchell

Have your say

LUNCHTIME theatre returns at The Traverse on Cambridge Street, next week as their A Play, A Pie and A Pint season continues with Chic Murray- A Funny Place for a Window.

The ‘comedian’s comedian’ Chic Murray passed away in Edinburgh in 1985.

On his last day on this earth, Chic takes a musical look back at the ups and downs, triumphs and tragedies of a glittering, but tragically flawed career that took him from an engineer’s apprenticeship in Kincaid’s Shipyard, Greenock, to the top of the bill at The London Palladium.

Written by Stuart Hepburn, it runs daily from Tuesday 9-Saturday 13 April at 1pm.

Tickets include a pie and a pint of beer/125ml glass of house wine or a regular glass of Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, lemonade, orange juice, filter coffee or tea.

There is also an evening performance on Friday 12 April at 7pm.

The following week Sue Glover’s Lion Lion comes to the lunchtime slot, running 16-20 April.

George and Joy Adamson, like many others, loved the animal kingdom as much, probably more, than their fellow humans.

Camping for years where humans were few, but dangerous wildlife teemed around them.

With no mobiles, to relieve isolation, how did they react to the wilderness? Did they conduct themselves like civilised human beings? Or draw from the animals they studied?

Last play for April bring The Mack By Rob Drummond to The Traverse from 23-27 April.

Ninety years after his own demise, Charles Rennie Mackintosh’s internationally acclaimed masterpiece lies in ruins.

For the second time in four years a fire has torn through Glasgow’s most venerable building.

Should we save the Mack or just let it go? Are there really things ‘more precious more beautiful - more lasting than life itself?’

Taking A Play, A Pie and A Pint into May is the return of the popular Fringe show Casablanca: The Gin Joint Cut, by Morag Fullarton, and starring Still Game’s Gavin Mitchel.

Running from 30 April-4 May, it is a lovingly disrespectful homage to one of the classic films of all time that will have you raise a Bogart style eyebrow, shed a Bergman-like tear and drown out the Nazis with a rousing chorus of the Marseillaise.

Set in French Morocco, 1941, Casablanca interweaves a tale of wartime conflict with political and romantic intrigue.

The Origins of Ivor Punch (7-11 May) and Toy Plastic Chicken (14–18 May) complete the season.

£13.50, www.traverse.co.uk