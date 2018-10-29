Lyceum Youth Theatre mark 20 years by looking to the future

TO celebrate 20 years of The Lyceum Youth Theatre (LYT), The Lyceum has commissioned The View From 2038, five playwrights to pen short scripts that consider what life might be like for Scotland’s young people in 20 years time.

Playwrights are Jenny Lindsay, past LYT member Isla Cowan, Hannah Lavery, Andrew Thompson and Rosanna Hall.

The plays include The View from Portobello, by Isla Cowan; Set on Portobello Beach, this play predicts the next 20 years at the seaside and uses a collage of moments to explore the cost of global warming on our coastline, community and economy.

New Edina, Jenny Lindsay; A tour group of university students takes to the top of Calton Hill for a view of New Edina, their shiny, new home for the next four years. But what secrets are hiding in the outskirts; what is hidden beneath the shiny veneer?

Party’s Over!, by Hannah Lavery; Inspired by Prince’s song 1999 and the political shifts, swings over the last 20 years this piece considers the foundations we are laying for the future.

New Words, by Rosanna Hall; “Remember when the fruit and veg shops were independent. And a Freddo cost 10p. Remember when coffee meant brown sludge and instant. Not even Morningside ladies knew their cappuccino from their skinny latte.”

Completing the programme will be If We Don’t Grow Old Together We Can Only Grow Apart, by Andrew Thompson.

The plays will be performed by nearly 150 members of LYT on 10 November at 1pm and 7pm, followed by two special talk shows.

Tickets £6, https://lyceum.org.uk/whats-on