Madagascar musical prepares for bumper crowds at Edinburgh Playhouse

CHILDREN of all ages will be familiar with Madagascar, the 2005 Dreamworks film which made over half a billion dollars at the box office.

Now, fans can catch up with their favourite animal friends in a brand new stage adapation starring 2016 X Factor winner Matt Terry as Alex the Lion. The musical follows Alex and his friends as they escape from their home in New York’s Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien’s Madagascar.

The on-stage wacky adventure is brought to life by Selladoor Family, the producers behind James and the Giant Peach and The Owl and the Pussycat. Edinburgh Playhouse, Greenside Lane, Oct 2-6, 7pm, £16.90-45.40