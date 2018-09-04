Magical fire and light show to transform Vogrie Park

LATER this month, Vogrie Country Park plays host to the inaugural Midlothian Fire and Light Adventure.

Visitors of all ages will be transported by an immersive walk through the park featuring light installations, fire sculptures, and interactive performers.

Taking place each evening during last week of the month, this brand new event will transform the estate into a world of fire and light.

Friends and families are invited to explore the park’s green walkway after hours, illuminated by fire sculptures and light displays built by local artists such as Flamin Eck.

They will also be engaged by a cast of woodland characters and fire performers from Travelling Light Circus and Pyroceltica, and be able to take part in creative activities like lamp making and a children’s parade.

This participatory walk is organised by the Edinburgh-based Out There Projects in partnership with Midlothian Council.

Out There Projects previously attracted thousands of visitors to the Woodland Dance Project, a biannual one-day music festival set throughout the Vogrie Country Park grounds.

Callum Ross, event organiser says, “I am delighted that Out There Projects is expanding it’s operations within Vogrie Park and delivering a new community-based family event.

“Attendees will see the park lit up in an exciting way they won’t have experienced before.”

Councillor John Hackett, adds, “With dazzling lights and blazing fire this new event is set to showcase the estate like never before - I’m sure it will be a big hit with locals and visitors alike.”

Midlothian Fire and Light Adventure, Vogrie Country Park, Gorebridge, 24-28 September, £14.55 (family £44.250, http://vogriefirelight.co.uk/tickets/ or 01875-821 716