Manic Street Preachers share their truth in Edinburgh

TWO decades after it’s initial release, Manic Street Preachers’ fifth album This Is My Truth Tell Me Yours has been given a new spin with the release of a 20th Year Collector’s Edition.

To mark the milestone release, the Manics are taking to the road on an 13 date tour which brings them to the Usher Hall on Sunday 26 May 2019.

Tracks you can expect to hear include The Everlasting, You Stole the Sun from My Heart, Ready for Drowning, Tsunami, My Little Empire, I’m Not Working, You’re Tender and You’re Tired, Born a Girl, Be Natural, Black Dog On My Shoulder, Prologue To History, S.Y.M.M. and of course If You Tolerate This Your Children Will Be Next.

Released as a deluxe three CD box set, double vinyl edition and digital package, the Collector’s Edition contains unheard demos and live rehearsal recordings as well as remixes by the likes of Massive Attack, David Holmes and Mogwai.

The artwork features many unseen photographs by long term collaborator Mitch Ikeda including a different album cover from the original session on Black Rock Sands near Porthmadog in Wales.

Variously described as alternative rock, hard rock, punk rock, glam rock and pop rock, the band fashioned themselves after the Clash and the Sex Pistols.

Formed in 1986, the Welsh rock band originally consisted of cousins James Dean Bradfield on vocals and guitar, and Sean Moore on drums, percussion and soundscapes, along with Nicky Wire on bass guitar.

After the release of their debut single Suicide Alley, Richey Edwards completed the line up, however the band returned to being a trio after Edwards disappeared in February 1995.

Edwards was legally presumed dead in 2008.

At the Usher Hall gig, as well as This Is My Truth..., the Manics will also play a selection of other hits and rarities.

Manic Street Preachers, Usher Hall, Lothian Road, Sunday 26 May 2019, 7pm, £43.45, 0131-228 1155