Mark Greenaway confirms new restaurant in Waldorf Astoria after Galvin departure

Following months of speculation as to his next move, the five-star Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh has today announced that celebrated Edinburgh chef, Mark Greenaway, will open his new venture within the hotel in mid-April.

Grazing by Mark Greenaway’ will offer diners the opportunity to relax, unwind and of course, eat, at a leisurely pace within a space accessible to all.

The menu, which reflects the laidback, ‘grazing’ concept, will showcase a mix of traditional, modern and sharing plates, incorporating locally sourced ingredients and unique concept dishes created by Mark.

Star dishes will include his BBQ shiitake mushrooms on toast, a playful cured meat and choux pastry picnic box and fluffy buttermilk pancakes inspired by the Scottish chef’s recent visit to Japan.

It will also showcase British sharing dishes, such as hearty shepherd’s pie and roast chicken, as well as Mark’s popular signature dishes, 11-hour slow roast pork belly and indulgent sticky toffee soufflé as demonstrated by the chef on Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch.

Mark said: “The brasserie in the Waldorf Astoria is an excellent restaurant space, lending itself to a relaxed dining experience in a stunning location with its own entrance from Rutland Street. It will undergo a complete overhaul at the start of April as we freshen up the space to provide guests with an entirely new dining experience.”

The new restaurant will maintain a brasserie look and feel, with updated décor featuring a few of Mark’s personal accents. Accommodating 170 covers, the restaurant will also offer private dining and ‘chef’s table’ experiences.

Mark continued: “Being part of such an historic building within Edinburgh’s city centre is what we see as the natural evolution of our offering – a delectable experience in grand surroundings, yet relaxed and accessible to all. Our focus will be on helping our diners to share and enjoy wonderful food in a leisurely fashion – ‘grazing’ at their own pace. We have some new and unique dishes to present, but my loyal visitors can expect to see a few recognisable touches and some familiar faces too.”

Dale MacPhee, General Manager at the Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh, said: “The experience economy continues to be a driving force among consumers and we recognise the importance of keeping our offering fresh. We see this as an exciting new chapter for our relaxed dining outlet in the hotel and very much look forward to welcoming Mark to the team.”

The restaurant, previously occupied by the Galvin brothers, is located on the ground floor of the hotel and will close for refurbishment on 1st April. Reservations for Grazing by Mark Greenaway will open on 2nd April.

Grazing by Mark Greenaway is the first step in a new direction for Mark as he builds a more diverse restaurant portfolio. His next venture is likely to be a fine dining establishment in Edinburgh, details of which will be revealed another time.