Mary Queen of Scots fashion inspires Edinburgh Castle catwalk

As the world scrutinises the story of Mary Queen of Scots following the blockbuster release of the movie in her name, Edinburgh Castle’s Great Hall will soon be the historic backdrop for the venue’s first ever fashion show with Royal as inspiration.

Catwalk show ‘Women of the Crown’ will pay tribute to the original Royal fashion icon – Mary Queen of Scots, showcasing an exclusive collection, co-ordinated between Historic Environment Scotland (HES) and award-winning American fashion designer, Jeff Garner.

The unique collection will be given a royal airing on February 7 for the first time before it travels to London Fashion Week.

Jeff said: “Women of the Crown defines a past when young Kings had regents and strong Queens ruled countries and inspired arts.

“Mary Queen of Scots brought the beauty of fabrics to lighten the castles of Scotland.”

Garner has designed red carpet looks for the likes of Giselle Bundchen, Taylor Swift, Cameron Diaz, Rihanna, Miley Cirus, and Sheryl Crow.

A chance meeting in Texas at high profile fashion event Dressed to Kilt, founded by Sean Connery’s charity Friends of Scotland, sparked the relationship with Historic Environment Scotland where he was inspired to weave the rich history of Scotland into his new collection.

In the neighbouring Queen Anne Room there will be an array of unique Scottish suppliers and brands that feature in the show. Kirkcaldy Linens, Lochcarron of Scotland and Knockando Woolmill are among the brands included.

HES provided Garner with historical information and resources, alongside the inspiration of their stunning properties, many of which Mary Queen of Scots visited.

And, in conjunction with Garner’s label Prophetik, HES will also launch a new range of products inspired by Mary Queen of Scots.

Head of Retail for HES Natasha Troitino, said: “We are delighted to have this unique opportunity to work with an haute couture international designer to produce a capsule range of products inspired by Mary Queen of Scots.

“The creation of Jeff Garner’s 2019 collection, based on our historic sites and the story of Mary Queen of Scots, has provided a platform to showcase the rich abundance of creative industries Scotland has to offer, something which HES is passionate about.

Along with the release of the film, ‘Mary Queen of Scots’, Scotland continues to be celebrated internationally and secure its place within modern culture.”

Renowned Analiza Ching will also perform at the show.

Commended for her superstar talent by Simon Cowell during a performance on Britain’s Got Talent, Analiza has entertained audiences around the world and performed alongside high profile personalities such as Sir Cliff Richard and Dame Shirley Bassey as well as classical recitals at Windsor Castle for the Royal Family.

