Matilda, the smash hit musical arrives in Edinburgh with new cast

CHILDREN are revolting little snot-goblins, just ask Miss Trunchbull.

Consequently, they are at the very heart of the Royal Shakespeare Company’s smash-hit production of Matilda The Musical, which gets it Scottish premiere at The Playhouse next week.

The show arrives at the Greenside Place venue with a new child cast eager to entertain.

Based on Roald Dahl’s children’s novel first published in 1988, Matilda tells the story of a bright and rebellious little girl, with special powers.

Matilda’s parents, Mr and Mrs Wormwood, have no time for her and treat her as a nuisance.

She spends most of her time reading books from the library astonishingly quickly, whilst they watch the telly and Mr Wormwood sells dodgy used cars.

At school things are no better as despite the care and support of her teacher, the lovely Miss Honey, Matilda has to contend with the terrifying headmistress Miss Trunchbull who rules the school with cruelty and fear...

Olivia Juno Cleverley, Freya Scott and Sophie Woolhouse joining Scarlett Cecil in sharing the title role of Matilda at The Playhouse.

The other young performers joining the cast as Bruce, Lavender, Amanda and the rest of the pupils at Crunchem Hall are Aiya Agustin, Elliot Boothroyd, Brooke Burke, Presley Charman, Oliver Dalby, Lillie May Downton, Charlie Garton, Toby Hales, Theo Hanness, Porsha Hoyland-Lau, Darcy Kelly, Noah Leggott, Ben Pike, Erin Rushidi, Alfie Sanderson, Ryan Tayler-Young and Lily Van Veen.

They join Evie Allen, Joseph Black, Georgia Mae Brown, Adam Lord, Felicity Mitson, Toby Mocrei, Chantelle Tonolete and Joely Robertson.

Winner of 94 international awards, including 23 for Best Musical, Matilda The Musical has now been seen by nine million people worldwide, having premiered at the RSC’s Stratford-upon-Avon home in November 2010, before transferring to London’s West End in October 2011.

The current production stars Elliot Harper as Miss Trunchbull, Carly Thoms as Miss Honey and Sebastien Torkia and Rebecca Thornhill as Mr and Mrs Wormwood.

Matilda The Musical swept the board at the 2012 Olivier Awards, with a record-breaking seven awards, and won four Tony Awards and a Tony Honor for Excellence in the Theatre for the four girls sharing the title role on Broadway.

Matilda The Musical, The Playhouse, Greenside Place, Tuesday 2–Saturday 27 April, 7.30pm (2.30pm matinees), £15-£97.50, 0844-871 3014