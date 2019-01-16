McSorley’s Six Nation’s launch party

LIVE music, live sports on numerous screens and great craic in a laid back atmosphere. That’s the promise at McSorley’s Irish Bar on Forrest Road.

Open from 11am til 1am on Saturday and Sunday and from 5pm until 1am every other day of the week, the bar boasts live music seven nights a week from a variety of local artists to keep you entertained as well as covering all major sporting events such as The Champion’s League, The Six Nations and, of course, All-Ireland GAA fixtures.

McSorley’s isn’t a quiet place and there’s always something going on. The next big sporting weekend is The Six Nations Launch Weekend on Friday 1 and Saturday 2 February.

Sure to be buzzing, the weekend long sporting party will celebrate this year’s tournament along with live music, free half-time pies, a pre-match piper and all the matches screened on the venues enormous screens.

Three games will be screened over the weekend. On Friday 1 February at 8pm, France take on Wales at the Stade de France, Paris.

The following day, Saturday 2 February, the Scotland versus Italy match at Murrayfield Stadium at 2.15pm will be screened, followed by Ireland versus England at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, at 4.45pm.

Join the McSorley’s Supporter’s Club and you can make further saving on the day with 20 per cent off all food every day except on your birthday when you eat for free, and 20 per cent off all drinks Monday to Thursday.