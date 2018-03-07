Meats & Beats Festival is back for seconds at new home Summerhall

THE Meats & Beats Festival returns to the Capital tomorrow, after selling out its inaugural year in 2017, bigger and better than ever before.

This year the festival is moves to a new venue at Summerhall, allowing all cooked food to move outside, creating an Outdoor Street Food Courtyard, where festival goers can take a rest from throwing shapes on the dance floor and refuel on meat-stacked dishes.

For those unfamiliar with Meats & Beats Festival, it’s best described as a ‘carnivores playground’ set against a sound track of all the cheesiest, ‘hands in the air’ tunes from the last five decades.

Where jerk meets twerk, burritos meet Blondie, and wings meet Wham!, it’s as much about music as it is about food, but most importantly it’s about having an unforgettable night out with mates.

Every hour the music changes decade, starting with the pop classics of the 70s, working through the disco anthems of the 80s, dance tunes of the 90s and teen pop bands of the noughties, climaxing in 2018.

Festival goers can look forward to feasting on sizzling steaks, jerk chicken, slow cooked BBQ brisket, pulled pork brioche buns, meat-loaded nachos, chicken wings and meat-packed burritos (to mention a few).

Confirmed collaborations this for 2018 include Bonnie Burrito, Meat Stack, Rost, Fat Boy, Shanty Town and Tasty Buns Bakery.

There will also be pop-up bars from Stewart Brewing, the Edinburgh Beer Factory and cocktail geniuses Old Poison serving craft beers, cocktails, wines and prosecco.

For the competitive eaters, there’s a hotdog-eating competition to enter, or take a trip down memory lane with retro playground games in the courtyard.

So put on your dancing shoes and get ready for a lip-smacking, lip-syncing, tummy & shape busting night out to remember!

Meats & Beats Festival, Summerhall, Summerhall Place, Friday 9 March, 5.30pm-11pm and Saturday 10 March, 12pm-5pm, and 6pm-11pm, £8, tickets, on sale now at www.meatsandbeats.co.uk