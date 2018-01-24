Meet ex-Kaiser Chief Nick Hodgson on Friday

TELL your friends, former Kaiser Chiefs songwriter Nick Hodgson will be appearing in store at Vox Box Music, St Stephen’s Street, on Friday at 1pm to promote his debut solo album, Tell Your Friends.

Emerging back into earshot, Hodgson’s new album t is released the same day on his own label imprint Prediction Records.

As the main songwriter and a founder member of Kaiser Chiefs, Hodgson already has an enviable record of global hits under his belt, including No 1 single Ruby and I Predict A Riot.

Since leaving the band in 2012 he has written and produced for other artists, and has seen success in this new world with the likes of Mark Ronson, John Newman, Hurts and Ratboy.

Surprisingly, however, a solo career was not something Hodgson was really considering, he explains, “It was a long time since I’d written a song just for myself… and then I wrote Thank You”.

Thank You was written one night when Hodgson was suffering from man- flu and waiting for an email that never arrived about a track he had co-written for another artist.

It proved a pivotal moment in the making of Tell Your Friends, and was quickly followed by first single Suitable and RSVP in the same week.

“I suddenly thought, OK, let’s make this a proper album,” he says.

All the tracks were then written and recorded at Hodgson’s home studio in London in the summer of 2017. And as quickly as the ideas came to fruition, the album was completed, he says, when he “couldn’t write any more and knew that it was finished.”

Tell Your Friends marks Hodgson’s leap from band member to solo artist.

“The lyrics are very honest, I wanted to express myself on this record, delve a little deeper and draw out some feelings I’d never touched on in songs before…

“I’d mainly written with someone else’s voice in mind, so the lyrics would reflect that. I would shy away from writing very personal things, but with this album I thought there’s no point doing it unless it’s honest.”

Nick Hodgson, Vox Box Music, St Stephen’s Street, 26 January, 1pm