Meet the stars at Edinburgh’s Capital Sci Fi Con 2019

ONE of the most exciting weekends of the Capital’s year returns to the Corn Exchange in February when they open their doors to the 2019 Capital Sci-Fi Con.

Edinburgh’s not-for-profit pop culture, comic and movie convention, which donates all profits to the charity Children’s Hospices Across Scotland - better known as CHAS - returns to the New Market Street venue from 15 to 17 February 2019.

The brainchild of superhero fundraiser Keith Armour who organises the annual event with the help of his team of volunteer Causeplayers - cosplayers who dress up for a good cause, Capital Sci-Fi Con is now in its fourth year and has grown to three days due to popular demand.

This year’s event attracted 8,000 people from across the UK and raised more than £74,000 for CHAS.

With many star names yet to be announced, confirmed guests for the 2019 event so far include Sophie Hopkins from BBC’s Class and Kiran Shah from Star Wars, Chronicles of Narnia and The Hobbit.

Also returning will be the event’s hotly anticipated cosplay competition so feel free to come along as your favourite superhero of comic character, and an impressive display of TV props.

For those with money to spend a host of traders will pitch their stalls to sell specialist items and there will be retro gaming consoles and board games to play as well as the chance to experience VR reality.

Once again, it’s CHAS that will benefit from this fun family weekend.

CHAS is Scotland’s national children’s hospice service and cares for babies, children and young people with life-shortening conditions by offering palliative care, family respite and support via its two hospices.

Capital Sci-Fi Con, Corn Exchange, New Market Road, 15 & 16 February, 10am-6pm, 17 February, 10am-5pm, Day pass £10 (Kids £5/Family £24), 3 Day Pass £25 (kids £12 / Family £65), ​www.capitalscificon.co.uk