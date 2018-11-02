Memories of Motown legends could win you a VIP night out

WERE you one of those who danced in the aisles as Diana Ross belted out Ain’t No Mountain High Enough at The Playhouse 40 odd years ago?

Or maybe Stevie Wonder left you in awe as he just called to say he loved you in 1989?

Or perhaps you were on cloud nine when The Temptations played the Greenside Place venue in 1989.

Ahead of the arrival of the smash-hit West End show Motown The Musical, The Playhouse has put out an appeal for your memories of the many Motown legends who have performed at the venue over the years.

Marketing Manager Pam Aldred says, “Motown the Musical comes to The Playhouse this Autumn and we want to hear all about your Motown memories.

“Together with the Evening News, we’re appealing for theatre-goers who may have seen first-hand the original Motown icons perform at the incredible venue to come forward.”

She continues, “We’d like you to share pictures you may have taken of them during their performances and your memories of these amazing moments in time.

“Or do you have pictures of family members who were there, who would always refer to the anecdote as a ‘I was there’ moment?

“Our favourite pictures and memories will have a chance to win four VIP tickets to the Motown The Musical press and guest night performance on Wednesday 21 November.”

Motown the Musical makes its Scottish debut at The Playhouse on Tuesday 20 November, running until Saturday 8 December.

The musical charts the life of Motown founder Berry Gordy who, with just $800 borrowed from his family, went from featherweight boxer to heavyweight music mogul, discovering and launching the careers of Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson, Marvin Gaye and many more.

Uncovering the true story of the record label that changed music history and created the soundtrack of a generation, the musical includes a live orchestra playing 50 Motown tracks such as I’ll Be There, Dancing In The Street, Stop! In The Name Of Love, My Girl and I Heard It through the Grapevine.

So, if you were in the audience when Diana Ross performed at The Playhouse in 1976, or left in awe by Stevie Wonder in 1989, tempted by The Temptations in 1989 or even fell in love with The Commodores in 1985 head over to the Evening News Facebook page to share your memories. You can also send them by post to the letters page, including a daytime telephone number.

Motown The Musical, The Playhouse, Greenside Place, Tuesday 20 November-Saturday 8 December, 7.30pm (matinees 2.30pm), £15-£87.50, 0844-871 3014