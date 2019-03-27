Michael Jackson documentary maker Dan Reed to come to Edinburgh

The award-winning director and producer behind the Michael Jackson documentary, Leaving Neverland, is to speak at the Edinburgh TV Festival.

Dan Reed will join a panel of leading filmmakers to look at the future of “factual, feature documentaries with global appeal”.

Reed is also behind the award-winning and critically-acclaimed documentaries The Valley, Terror in Mumbai and The Paedophile Hunter.

Speaking of Leaving Neverland he said: “It shows how unfolding a complex, character-led, uncompromising and very, very long true story can still draw a mass audience in a landscape of info-mush and fake news.”

The Edinburgh TV Festival runs from August 21-23

To keep up-to-date with all our stories from across Edinburgh and the Lothians like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter.

Sign up to our newsletter: enter your email in the box at the top of this article to get daily updates straight to your inbox.