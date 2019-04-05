Michelin Guide give sneak peak of hottest restaurants on Edinburgh's food scene

The new Michelin Stars and Bib Gourmands for 2020 remain a secret but the renowned food review guide has revealed some of the restaurants set to be making an appearance in the 2020 Michelin Guide.

A "Spotlight on Edinburgh" article by the official Michelin Guide has named seven of the Capital's restaurants expected to be included in next year's guide.

The Lookout by Gardener’s Cottage was praised for the creative 'pared-back' cooking style with tonnes of flavour.

Slated as a passionately run sweet neighbourhood spot, The Rabbit Hole on Roseneath Street impressed with braised rabbit leg with salsa verde and braised lentils with Morteau sausage.

And in Stockbridge, Merienda on North West Circus Place, got a mention for utilising Scotland's bountiful larder to produce Mediterranean-inspired small plates like ‘hot smoked salmon with shallot purée’ and ‘plum fool with cinnamon sugar’.

Intimate dining at six-table restaurant Condita on Salisbury Place earned a place for its five and eight course tasting menus, serving "well-crafted" dishes with a clever balance of delicate flavours.

Tickling the tastebuds in Bruntsfield was Tom Kitchin's Southside Scran and communal dining at Edinburgh Food Studio on Dalkeith Road was applauded for its focus on produce.

And "smartly dressed" Mono South Bridge was complimented on their tasty modern Italian dishes like ‘squid ink tagliolini with burrata, squid ragout and vanilla’ or ‘aged parmesan risotto with crispy pancetta, egg yolk and black pepper’.

Chef patron Maciek Zielinski said: "It is always with some trepidation that you await feedback from Michelin after they visit so it is great to see that they enjoyed their meal with us enough to include us in their “Spotlight on Edinburgh”. We just enjoy offering our guests a taste of Rome using the best ingredients that we can find here in Scotland and making our customers happy!”

The series of guide books by the French tyre company Michelin have been published for more than a century, originally intended to encourage more motorists to take to the road, thus boosting sales.