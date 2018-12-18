Mischievous Cat in the Hat coming to King’s

CHRISTMAS is nearly here and the Capital’s much-loved panto is going strong but at the King’s Theatre they are already looking ahead to February when another children’s favourite comes to the Leven Street stage

“Look at me! Look at me! Look at me NOW! It’s fun to have fun but you have to know how!” A familiar cry to fans of The Cat in the Hat.

When the Cat in the Hat steps onto the mat, Sally and her brother are in for a rollercoaster ride of havoc and mayhem.

The Cat can rescue them from a dull rainy day, but what mischief do they get up to along the way?

Based on the much-loved book by Dr Seuss that has captivated generations of readers, The Cat in the Hat features feline frivolity aplenty, with his acrobatic accomplices Thing 1 and Thing 2.

With riotous rhymes which have delighted children for more than 50 years, and infectious humour and spectacular circus for the grown-ups, the wonderfully anarchic Cat in the Hat comes is fun for all the family.

Nana Amoo-Gottfried plays the show’s chaotic Cat, while actor and opera singer Charley Magalit will play the role of the fearful Fish.

Joining the cast as the children whose house the Cat visits are Sam Angell as the Boy and Melissa Lowe) as Sally.

Completing the company as the Cat’s energetic companions Thing 1 & Thing 2 are acrobats Celia Francis and Robert Penny.

Directed by Suba Das with Design by Isla Shaw, the show’s music and accompanying songs’ are the work of Tasha Taylor Johnson.

The Cat in the Hat, written and illustrated by Theodor Geisel under his pen name Dr Seuss and first published in 1957, is sure to prove the purrfect treat for all the family.

The Cat in the Hat, King’s Theatre, Leven Street, 6-9 February 2019, 7pm (matinees Thursday 2pm, Saturday 11am & 2pm), £18.50, 0131-529 6000 Age 4+