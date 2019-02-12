Mix the perfect Margarita on International Margarita Day

TO mark International Margarita Day next Friday, 22 February, Patrón Tequila will be celebrating with a number of bar takeovers across the country, including Voyage of Buck, here in the Capital.

The William Street concept bar will fall under Patron’s spell from Thursday 21 February, serving a tailored drinks menu including the perfect Patrón Margarita.

For those who aren’t able to make it to Voyage of Buck but would like to get involved in the celebrations at home, here’s how to make one:

Recipe:

45ml Patrón Silver tequila

15ml Patrón Citronge Orange

15ml Fresh lime juice

7ml Simple Syrup

Lime wedge for garnish

Kosher salt (optional).

Method:

1.Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake with ice to chill.

2. Strain into a salt rimmed martini glass

3. Garnish with a lime wheel.

4. Enjoy.