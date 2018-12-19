Mix your own Martini for 2019 at Dine Edinburgh

ARGUABLY the most iconic cocktail of all times, the Martini is the epitome of cocktail hour.

Enjoyed by everyone from rockstars and politicians to drink connoisseurs in the mood for this classic cocktail, the Martini creation is a true test of any mixologist’s skills.

Gin or vodka, shaken or stirred. There are hundreds of recipes and myths surround this supreme serve.

At Dine on Cambridge Street, you’ll find it just above the Traverse Theatre, the Martini is taken very seriously and the exclusive Martini Experience offers you the chance to learn about the meticulous Martini craft and create a true cocktail.

This two-hour Masterclass also reveals the secrets behind the preparation of a perfect balanced Martini in all its variations, from its forerunner The Martinez, invented in 1884, to the most modern Duke’s Martini in London.

Allow yourself to be immersed in the history and legends that shaped the course of Martini’s liquid history as you enjoy five different cocktails to taste, with bespoke garnishes to perfectly pair each serve.

A highlight of the Experience comes at the end of the masterclass when you will get a chance to go behind the bar to prepare your very own signature Martini.

The Martini Experience, Monday to Saturday, 12pm-2pm/2pm-4pm/4pm-6pm, minimum of six people per session, £30 per head. book at www.dineedinburgh.co.uk