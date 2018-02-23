MONSTER SAVING: 20% off tickets to Jurassic Kingdom dinosaur exhibition coming to Edinburgh

Jurassic Kingdom, an amazing animatronic dinosaur exhibition featuring 30 life like prehistoric creatures, is returning to Scotland for another bite and to celebrate we have a monster sized offer for our readers.

This jaw-dropping UK tour will rock up in the stunning grounds of Edinburgh's Lauriston Castle for the Easter break - from Good Friday, March 30 to April 15, 2018.

BUY NOW: Save 20 per cent on ticket prices with our early bird discount but you need to buy now - using code PRESS20 when you book online at www.jurassickingdom.uk.

But hurry, it's for a limited time.

VIDEO: For Jurassic World highlights watch the videos on this page.

The returning exhibition follows the roaring success of last year’s Jurassic Kingdom stop when the tour visited Glasgow, where it completely sold out.

Tickets are now on sale to see this exhibition for the first time in Edinburgh.

Online prices are £11.50 for adults, £10.50 for concessions, £9.50 for children and £38 for a family ticket plus standard booking fees. Free entry for children aged two and under.

A T-Rex standing 18m from head to tail, a battle between Deinonychus and Tenontosaurus, a 16m long gentle giant Diplodocus and many more dino-mite encounters will greet visitors as they travel back in time over 65 million years.

Snarling jaws, moving eyes, swaying tails and roaring sound effects bring these incredible creatures back to life. And there will also be some rather unusual dinosaur eggs to discover this Easter.

Monster savings to see the Jurassic Kingdom animatronic dinosaurs at Edinburgh's Lauriston Castle this Easter

There will also beplenty of photo opportunities for those all-important Spinosaurus selfies.

Family-friendly Jurassic Kingdom will also offer an opportunity to learn more about these fascinating creatures with an educational marquee showing dinosaur documentaries and fact-filled worksheet for primary school children.

The dinosaurs cover three key areas including the Jurassic, Triassic and Cretaceous period.

Internationally renowned, multi award-winning palaeontologist, Dean Lomax has advised on the exhibition, provided input into each of the dinosaurs and other prehistoric reptile models.

Don't feed the dinosaurs...but get up close and personal with them when Jurassic Kingdom arrives at Edinburgh's Lauriston Castle for the Easter break - March 30 to April 15, 2018.

He said: “What we’ve been able to do is add the very latest information on the interpretation boards with regards to these particular dinosaurs based on recent research and statistics.

"That means when families come to visit, children can enjoy learning something new and exciting based on the latest research around these magnificent creatures from the past."

Full scale models have been built by experts in China and the tour is being run by multi-media experts Weli Cultural Alliance.

The walking tour will last round an hour - depending on how fast you can run, laughed Naz Kabir, Weli Creative's event and marketing director.

He said: “I think almost everyone loves dinosaurs, you just have to look at everything from kids’ books to Hollywood films to see how popular they are.

"They remain one of the great mysteries of history however, so while we may never be able to bring any back to life, we can do the next best thing. That’s what Jurassic Kingdom is all about – fun, adventure, excitement and education.

Jurassic Kingdom dinosaurs returning to Scotland for another bite

“The tour was a huge success in Glasgow last year with visitors old and young loving the chance to get up close to creatures that have been extinct for millions of years. We are looking forward to bringing the dinosaurs back to Scotland and to another fantastic setting, which really adds to the overall experience.”

* Jurassic Kingdom, at Edinburgh's Lauriston Castle, will run daily, March 30 to April 15, 2018, from 10am to 6pm with last entry at 5pm. Full details and clim your ticket offer at www.jurassickingdom.uk