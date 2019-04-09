Montpeliers launch first gin fest on International Gin and Tonic Day

The Montpeliers crew are dedicating a whole weekend to everybody's favourite juniper-based tipple with their very first Gin Fest across the six Edinburgh venues.

From Friday 3rd to Sunday 5th May gin lovers can taste, learn, sip and sample the extensive selection of gins in Indigo Yard, Eastside, Candy Bar, Rabble, Monpeliers Bar, Lulu and Tigerlily and there's no need for a wristband.

Gin Fest launched by Montpeliers Group

During the festival the 'perfect serve' gin and tonics start from £3.50, gin cocktails from £4 and sharing gin cocktails from £15.

Montpeliers added: "We pride ourselves on our relationships with distilleries, and are therefore delighted to be able to bring together a range of established and emerging craft gins alongside recognisable favourites to enrich your gin experience."

Drinkers can collect stamps on a gin pass at each venue to win exclusive prizes and to be entered into a prize draw for £1000. There's also gin distillery tours at Secret Gin Garden, Gin Masterclass for 10 people at Rabble, Fever-Tree gift sets and various bottles of gin be won over the weekend.

At Eastside on George Street there will be six masterclasses in which participants will receive: a gin and Fever-Tree tonic on arrival, one hour masterclass, a token to enjoy street food.

Friday 3rd May

5pm - 6.15pm - Old Curiosity Gin

6.30pm - 7.45pm - Eden Mill Gin

8pm - 9.30pm - Martin Millers Gin

Saturday 4th May

5pm - 6.15pm - Sipsmith Gin

6.30pm - 7.45pm - Tanqueray Gin

Sunday 5th May

5pm - 6.15pm - Hepple Gin

On May 4, Tigerlily on George street will be hosting a flower masterclass with experts from WILD Flowers Edinburgh where guests will receive a Bloom Gin cocktail on arrival and a two hour flower masterclass, priced at £45.