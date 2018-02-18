Morrissey jibe at Nicola Sturgeon met with boos at Scottish gig

Have your say

Morrissey has received a backlash from some Scottish fans on social media after criticising First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

READ MORE - Nicola Sturgeon urged to back or sack suspended MSP Mark McDonald

The former frontman of The Smiths was performing at the SSE Hydro on Saturday evening when he apparently made a disparaging statement about the SNP leader.

Some revellers reportedly walked out of the venue, with at least one person Tweeting about leaving the show afterwards due to the singer making comments about the SNP leader between songs.

He asked: “I am curious. Do any of you actually like Nicola Sturgeon?

He then added: “Those hands will be in anybody’s pocket.”

The statement was met with jeers as well as a few cheers from the crowd.

Some social media users then stated after the show that they had left in anger at Morrissey’s antics, while one Twitter user claimed he witnessed one man forcing his wife to leave the show shortly after the statement was made.

Morrissey previously backed the Yes campaign movement at the Scottish independence referendum, saying the nation needed to leave the “United King-dumb”.

• READ MORE: Music review: Morrissey, SSE Hydro, Glasgow

READ MORE - Air date revealed for new series of Still Game