Morrissey on song for most successful tour yet

FOLLOWING on from what has been described as ‘the most successful UK Tour of his career’ legendary Smiths’ frontman Morrissey stops off at the Usher Hall, next Wednesday.

Rising to prominence as frontman of The Smiths in the 80s, Morrissey went on to forge a successful solo career, with all 10 of his solo albums reaching the Top 10 of the UK album charts, including three entries at No 1.

Releasing his debut Viva Hate back in 1988, he has since released a number of critically acclaimed follow-ups including Kill Uncle and Your Arsenal, and the hugely successful comeback album You Are The Quarry after a five-year hiatus in 2004.

Wednesday’s concert is in support of the 6 July release of All The Young People Must Fall In Love, the latest in the series of limited edition 7” clear vinyl singles to be taken from the his latest album, Low In High School.

The A side features a new mix of the track by Bob Clearmountain and is backed with a live version of Are You Sure Hank Did It This Way?, a Waylon Jennings cover.

The 7” single is currently available to pre-order from HMV and independent record stores now.

Low In High School was the first studio album from Morrissey since 2014 and his debut for BMG and saw BMG partnering him on the launch of his new label, Etienne Records, and was recorded at La Fabrique Studios in France, and at Ennio Morricone’s Forum Studios in Rome.

The record is produced by Joe Chiccarelli, who has worked with Frank Zappa, The Strokes, Beck and The White Stripes amongst many others.

And fans can look forward to a great night, with critics raving about the singer’s previous gigs in the series.

‘Morrissey has a preternatural knack for intuiting exactly what they (the audience) want...’ declared The Guardian, while The Independent claimed, ‘His tremulous tones have never sounded better...’.

The Yorkshire Times, meanwhile, assured, ‘He’s sounding better than ever... Morrissey delivers time and time again.’

Morrissey, Usher Hall, Lothian Road, Wednesday 4 July, 7pm, £60-50-£71.50, 0131-228 1155