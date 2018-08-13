Music fans descend on Linlithgow for a host of top acts

Revellers didn’t let the rain dampen their spirits when it came to partying at Linlithgow Palace over the weekend.

Hardy music fans donned wellies, raingear and face paint while they staved off the chill by dancing to acts that included 90s chart toppers James, Gabrielle and Embrace at Party at the Palace.

Now in its fifth year, the family music festival set against the backdrop of the birthplace of Mary Queen of Scots welcomed crowds of fans despite the downpours.

Spice Girls’ alumni Melanie C hit the decks on Saturday with a DJ set that harked back to her days dominating the charts with the girl band.

One lovestruck music fan proposed to his girlfriend on stage with Manchester band James on Saturday night. Scott Carter planned the romantic gesture with lead singer Tim Booth. Thankfully, bride-to-be Kelly Williams said yes.

Sunday was set to see closing act Texas storm the stage, following performances by Irish songstress Imelda May, Scottish rock band The Bluebells and former New Order and Joy Division bassist Peter Hook and his band The Light. TV’s Gok Wan wowed the crowds with his DJ-ing skills.

Keeping spirits buoyed, Forth 1 DJ Callum Gallacher staged a massive game of pass the parcel with the crowd – doling out tickets to next year’s festival to lucky winners.