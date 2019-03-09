Music review: Logan’s Close, Voodoo Rooms

Have your say

Hailing mostly from the lovely wee town of Dunbar (they take their name from a lane just off the main street there), the Edinburgh based Logan’s Close played a fairly intimate gig at the Voodoo Rooms on Friday night.

Logan’s Close, Voodoo Rooms, 8 March 2019

6 out 7 stars

****** Until recently they were a quartet and have added a

keyboard player to their ranks. Who apparently, they discovered working in Tesco. He must

have had some mean till action on display that day.

They’re known for their tight playing, close vocal harmonies and high energy performances

and they wear their influences on their sleeves. Well, their whole bodies actually, all 60s

styles suits, hairdos, vintage instruments and they even sport a left-handed bass player.

That said, this is not a tribute act, far from it.

The set is a mix of old-ish songs and the premiering of some “brand spankers” kicking off

with Can’t Let You Go then into a new and as-yet unnamed track that they decided to call it

the James Bond song. Don’t know why. Their new single, Give It To Me is a belter too and

after that they slow the pace with a sad song and we’re amusingly told to “deal with it.” by

tousled haired front man Scott.

The pace is ramped up again with a great version of Work, into another new one in the

shape of Never Bloom and they “end” proceeding with probably their most well know song,

Listen To Your Mother. During this, there’s an extended instrumental break where Scott

introduces the band and admits that this is the bit where they pretend that’s that and go for

a swig of beer in the green room and come back on to rapturous, unsurprised applause. As

the Speakeasy doesn’t have such a thing, they get everyone to sit/crouch down and when

they changed key and went straight into Baby, Please Don’t Go, have everyone stand up and

cheer. Glorious stuff.

The song Ticket-Man is apparently a wee ditty about avoiding ticket inspectors on trains and

has lead guitarist Carl utilise a mouth-organ for the first time. Damn good he is too, no idea

why he left it so late to bring that to the table.

The demographic here tonight is a surprising mix of youth and far from youth, so there’s no

denying their wide appeal. This is a superb outfit who deserve great things to happen in the

future and how they remain unsigned is a mystery. Tell everyone.