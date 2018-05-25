Music review: Voicex at Voodoo Rooms

TWISTING and turning through Edinburghs labyrinthian streets drawn inexorably towards the epicentral droog fugue of the Voodoo Rooms.

Voicex supported by The Fakes and The Ferramoans

Picture: Trevor Pake

Voodoo Rooms Edinburgh

18 May 2018

Star rating: ******* (7/7)

Buzzing, vibrant, cool, friendly, smiling, expectant, eager, excited, keen, hopeful, optimistic.

Are We Alone? No chance as the 150 strong crowd welcome VoiCeX to the stage. Fast, punchy, strong, direct and in your face. The song. The band. The attitude. The performance. The first song fairly screams its signal of intent.

Second song in and Suky watches Research closely as the guitar legend prepares and the introduction to Waiting becomes a humorous statement. The close bond between the band members is evident to all.

The Elements have come together..

Frantic, frenzied, fraught, feverish and fast the expeditiously electric Elements is unleashed. The quick nimble ascending riff is absolute music to the ears of the many Scars fans attending as it returns us to the heady days of raw early demos. Single material I hear someone say. Earworm central I think. Music to panic to is back with aplomb.

Carve Up slows the tempo slightly before the steadily accelerating I Died with its unwavering escalating beat builds and climbs and takes us to the point of no return, jetting forth a high octane burst of sheer velocious bliss. Reminiscent of Patti Smith’s ‘Horses’ I think as VoiCeX become my new favourite band.

Immortal?

My personal favourite release thus far The Immortals then makes its live debut. With sci-fi shimmer video noir by John Gallagher as an eerily atmospheric backdrop, Research gtr invites us to a dark macabre masquerade ball hosted by hysteria and paranoia. Suky’s delivery and diction are quite sublime as she laments lost in a futile future of emptiness where ‘countless days follow countless nights.’ Stark, dark, bleak; Research effortlessly sends the solo spinning sporadically into the stratosphere sending slow slinky shivers of deliciously dark delight up and down the spine.

Research gtr morphs into Research keys as the profound hooks of Haze are cast before a now enthralled audience hungry for more. Strains of the SAHB, Ian Dury, and even Madness can only add to the extreme catchiness of this tune before The Poets Birthday provides an excellent counter balance to the predominantly fast tempo of the set without descending into dirge.

Fade To Blue scissor kicks the air as the Skids-like guitar riff explodes into life and sets pulses racing in its raw frenetic form. Wild, hectic, manic, fevered, turbulent and furious. Another unadulterated blast of sparkle gladly accepted.

VoiCeX’ first release Never begins building to a resounding cheer as the crowd fondly make their recognition heard. This is a strutting down the street with attitude number and the guitar solo rips the air itself into pieces as the fabulous flashing fingers of Paul Research unleash sonic destruction and wreak havoc upon the suddenly frail VooDoo RooMs.

A massive cheer erupts from the sensationally spoiled audience as Never ends the set and continues awhile before VoiCeX decide to treat us to an astonishingly good version of Roxy Music’s Virginia Plain to end the night on a high.

Perfect Punk Poptones

A consummate collection of perfect punk poptones from a melting pot of Edinburgh’s finest armed with an array of stunning songs with intensely intelligent lyrics and devastatingly delicious delivery, VoiCeX have definitely delivered.

The rhythm section consisting of Coco Whitson and Colin Bendall consistently provides a solid reliable foundation for Paul Research’s epic sonic structures and Suky’s deranged stage assembly. VoiCeX are built to last.

Effortlessly portraying genuine stage presence and charisma, Sukys facial expressions and antics are a joy to behold as she prowls her domain in complete command demanding your steadfast attention. This is pure performance with not a whiff of cabaret. This is the real deal.

Hector Heathcoat

Scottish Live Music Reviews

