Naan-tastic: Mums eat free at Edinburgh Tuk Tuk

Have your say

Indian street food restaurant Tuk Tuk in Tollcross is making it easier to treat your mum with a free meal on Mother’s Day.

On Sunday 31st March, all mamas can tuck into a free curry at the Leven Street restaurant – choosing from the menu of popular street food classics.

Aloo gobi at Tuk Tuk

Mums can feast on a starter and then a curry and rice or naan bread from Tuk Tuk’s menu.

Choices include Golgappa, a popular cold chaat puri from Mumbai with potatoes, chickpeas and tamarind, or Tuk Tuk’s chicken lollipops, moreish Keralan spiced chicken wings.

Tuk Tuk’s Street Curries, like the flavourful lentil curry Tarka dhal, or its popular butter chicken with creamy sauce and almonds will also be on offer, accompanied with mum’s choice of rice or naan bread and all completely free.

Tuk Tuk opened its doors in 2012 on Edinburgh’s Leven Street and quickly developed a loyal following for its freshly prepared, rustic railway style Indian street food.

Tuk Tuk's chicken lollipops

Tables will be available from 12pm on Sunday 31st March - to book a table visit tuktukonline.com and quote TUKTUKMAMA.