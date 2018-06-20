National Galleries gets in the school holiday spirit

THE National Galleries of Scotland has launched a month-long summer holiday activities programme at a new pop-up play area in the grounds of the Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art on Belford Road.

The four weeks of free outdoor art activities with run daily from 2pm to 4pm, bringing the art play area to life by encouraging families to play creatively in one the Capital’s loveliest outdoor spaces.

Come rain or shine, the Gallery will also be hosting daily indoor activities at the same time, with different family-led events running each day, all focussed on colourful, hands-on making. All are open to children of all ages – and parents and grandparents too.

Outwith the art classes, the pop-up play area, which includes colourful climbing frames, play pods, a balance beam and a slide, will be open daily from 10am-5pm.

Siobhan McConnachie, National Galleries of Scotland Head of Education, says: “We wanted to create fun events where parents and carers can enjoy quality time together with their children over the summer holidays.

“Entry to all events, and to the Galleries, is free -–meaning a great value day out for all.”

She adds: “With activities indoor and out, be sure to come prepared with a change of clothes and a pair of wellies where needed.

“With the fun activities rotating daily from things like messy art-making to outdoor explorations in the grassy grounds, there will be something for everyone and for all age ranges.”

A grab and go lunch in the grounds of the gallery will also be available from the café inside the gallery.

Prepare to explore and be inspired, for more details visit www.nationalgalleries.org/events