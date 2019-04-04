New cook book puts Edinburgh's finest top of the shelf

The diverse larder of Edinburgh and the east coast will now feature in a new cook book showcasing the Capital's thriving food scene, including recipes from some of the areas finest restaurants, cafés, gastro pubs and markets.

From Kilted Lobster’s luxurious Scottish seafood platter to the deeply rich venison pie from Leo's Beanery, the glossy book from publishers of Daniel Clifford and Adam Handling's first books, features recipes from the chefs and cooks behind the city's most well-known venues as well as some hidden gems, alongside the history and ethos of the eateries and inspiring photography.

Part of series "Get Stuck In" Meze Publishing has launched regional cookbooks showcasing local delis restaurants, producers, bars and cafes covering John O'Groats to Lands End.

And the Edinburgh and the east coast book is now available with a moving introduction by Fhior's chef proprietor Scott Smith. He said: "I feel very privileged to have been asked to introduce this fantastic book that showcases just a portion of the amazing and growing food scene we have in Edinburgh. The produce and the passion in this city is outstanding and there are so many talented people dedicated to making Edinburgh’s culinary landscape so vibrant, varied and innovative. I feel very proud to call this city my home."

A real effort has been made to represent the diversity of the food scene. For fine dining connoisseurs, there are recipes created by contemporary chefs such as Scott or MasterChef 2014 winner Jamie Scott at The Newport in Fife. And for hearty pub grub lovers there is the likes of Joseph Pearce’s Nordic stew and Lioness of Leith's Mt Fuji burger.

As Anna and Mike of Joseph Pearce’s and Akva point out, “with the variety of different dishes from a huge range of Edinburgh restaurants, this cook book will be very handy for everyone to have in their kitchen both for weekday meals and dinner parties."

The contributors are united by their love of Scottish produce, which lies at the heart of every recipe. The book profiles some of the finest Scottish producers, including David Lowrie Fish Merchants in St Monans, who source and deliver the best wild Scottish seafood to establishments across Scotland. Stockbridge Market and Loch Leven’s Larder are also featured, both of which provide a haven of fresh ingredients, offered to traders, locals and tourists alike.

From the punchy South American flavours found in Fazenda’s Picanha Assada, to the Italian influence behind The Newport’s Tagh Mi Suas (tiramisu), and the careful marriage of Scottish ingredients with authentic Japanese cuisine found on the menu at Harajuku Kitchen, the recipes offer an insight into the diversity of food available.

The Edinburgh and East Coast Cook Book, £14.95, be available to purchase from all of the contributors included in the book as well as independent book shops, ler independent shops, as well as national book chains like Waterstones, WH Smiths, and online from Amazon.