New Greggs to open in Edinburgh

The bakery chain will open a takeaway and cafe will in the Gilmerton area of Edinburgh on Friday.

The new shop at 2 Gilmerton Dykes Street, will have seating available for customers who wish to enjoy food inside the shop as well as the “on-the-go” option.

The opening has created five new jobs have been created for the local community, with any remaining jobs advertised at greggsfamily.co.uk.

Customers will be able to enjoy a range of hot and cold sandwiches, freshly prepared throughout the day, as well as soups and freshly baked savouries.

Breakfast will be served until 11am, featuring classics such as bacon rolls, fresh fruit and a full range of freshly ground, Fairtrade coffee.

The Balanced Choice range includes a selection of sandwiches, pasta salads, soups, drinks, porridge and fruit - all for fewer than 400 calories.

Liz Gunn, area manager at Greggs Gilmerton Dykes, said: “We can’t wait to open our doors and hear what the local community thinks.

“We hope customers enjoy the wide range of tasty items we have on offer.

Roisin Currie, retail and people director for Greggs, said: “We’re delighted to be able to invest in Edinburgh, bringing new jobs to the area and providing both new and existing customers with a modern and convenient new shop.”

Greggs hit the headlines in January with the release of a new vegan sausage roll.

The bakery chain, which sells 1.5 million traditional sausage rolls per week, said the UK’s 3.5 million vegans will be able to enjoy a “next generation” version of its best-selling item.

