New Holby City star Ramin Karimloo revisits his Broadway legacy

HE has starred in some of the biggest musicals on London’s West End and New York’s Broadway and soon he will be starring in the long-running medical soap Holby City, but on Friday 25 January, there’s a chance to spend a more intimate evening in the company of Ramin Karimloo as he brings his new tour to the Queens Hall.

Entitled From Now On, the tour which is named after his version of the powerful song from the Oscar-nominated movie The Greatest Showman finds the Iranian-born Canadian singer performing well-known numbers hit musicals such as Les Miserables, Phantom of the Opera and many others as well as a selection of contemporary hits.

Putting a fresh twist onto the tracks, Karimloo, who will join the cast of Holby City in the Spring, will be accompanied at the Queens Hall by his Broadgrass band who play a clever mix of Broadway and bluegrass.

Today recognised as one of the most formidable talents in musical theatre, the 40-year-old has been critically acclaimed for his portrayal of characters such as Jean Valjean in Les Miserables and the eponymous lead in Phantom of the Opera, a role he immortalised in the 25th Anniversary Concert at The Royal Albert Hall.

Karimloo also originated the leading role in Love Never Dies, the sequel to Phantom of the Opera and played Enjolras in the 25th Anniversary celebrations of Les Miserables at the O2 Arena in London.

Most recently, he has worked in the States, starring in Anastasia on Broadway and as Anatoly in Chess at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC.

At the Queens Hall, Karimloo will also perform tracks from his 2012 debut album Human Heart and from his three EPs, Within the Six Square Inch (2007), The Road to Find Out: East (2014) and The Road to Find Out: South (2016).

Earlier this month it was revealed the actor is joining the BBC’s Holby City as consultant Kian Madani, an ‘old medical school nemesis of Jac Naylor.’

Ramin Karimloo: From Now On, Queens Hall, Clerk Street, Friday 25 January, 8pm, £30.50, 0131-668 2019