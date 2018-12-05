New musical of Dr Seuss’ The Grinch is coming to Edinburgh

CHRISTMAS is coming but at the Festival Theatre they are already looking ahead to next year with trepidation and hoping that all will be well... and they have every reason to be worried, The Grinch is on his way.

Yes, Dr Seuss’ grouchy, Christmas-hating creature is coming to town to put an end to festivities before they have even started.

A brand new production - Dr Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas The Musical - makes the Nicolson Street theatre its home for a week long run on Tuesday 26 November 2019.

The Musical has already been a record-setting New York Christmas sensation and features the hit songs You’re A Mean One Mr. Grinch and Welcome Christmas.

The show is narrated by Max the Dog, as the mean and scheming Grinch, whose heart is ‘two sizes too small’, decides to steal Christmas away from the Holiday loving Whos.

With magnificent sets and costumes inspired by Dr Seuss’ original illustrations to help transport audiences to the whimsical world of Whoville, the production is based on the show originally created by three-time Tony Award winning director, Jack O’Brien.

That show broke box office records for two consecutive years on Broadway.

Since then, more than two million people across America have been thrilled by this heart-warming tale that breathes life into this timeless story and conjures up the true meaning of Christmas.

The announcement of the Edinburgh run comes as a new movie of The Grinch, starring the voices of Benedict Cumberbatch and Angela Lansbury, is enchanting a whole new generation.

The story was first published in book form in 1957 and has proved a favourite ever since.

Dr Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical, Festival Theatre, Nicolson Street, Tuesday 26 November-Sunday 1 December 2019, £28-£43, 0131-529 6000