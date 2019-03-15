New path leads Willie and the Bandits to Edinburgh’s Voodoo Rooms

THEY have toured with bands and musicians such as Deep Purple, Status Quo and Joe Bonamassa, but all eyes will be on Wille & The Bandits themselves when they play Edinburgh Blues Club at the Voodoo Rooms on Thursday, 21 March.

Promoting new album Paths, WATB encapsulate the excitement and gusto of rock’n’roll and are a breath of fresh air, challenging while embracing technology.

On the night, expect to hear the first single taken from the new album, Find My Way.

“I feel we have finally managed to capture the various soundscapes and unusual instrumentation of our sound on one album without losing the raw, live energy of WATB,” says the band’s Wille Edwards.

Voodoo Rooms, West Register Street, 21 March, 7.30pm, £13.50, www.ticketweb.uk