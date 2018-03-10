Nicola Sturgeon shows support for The Voice hopeful Saskia Eng

EDINBURGH-born student Saskia Eng has secured the support of Nicola Sturgeon as she continues her bid to reach The Voice finals tonight.

The “Team Tom” singer – who performed London Grammar’s “Strong” to earn her place, will be hoping to win through again tonight.

The Edinburgh Music School student wowed Sir Tom Jones during the blind auditions when he swung his chair round to secure her in his team of wannabe stars.

He told her: “I love the sound of your voice because it is different in a great way and that is why you are on my team.”

“You have an awesome vibe,” Black Eye Peas singer will.i.am told her after failing to turn round, adding: “I really made a big mistake.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted to offer her congratulations to Saskia after her audition.

She made it to the audition stages when she was invited down by a scout who had spotted her performing at an open mic spot at Badabing in Tollcross.

And she is no stranger to TV. She appeared on Britain’s Got Talent first as a nine-year-old, then again when she was 13, having also won the Edinburgh Has Talent contest at the age of 12.

She also took social media by storm when her cover of Adele’s hit Hello about the Forth Road Bridge went viral.